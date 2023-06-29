The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.10

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Merchants Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MRCH traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 524 ($6.66). 109,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of £757.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 560.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 571.99. The Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 480 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 606 ($7.71).
About The Merchants Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Merchants Trust
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.