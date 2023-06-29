The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.10

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MRCH traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 524 ($6.66). 109,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of £757.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 560.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 571.99. The Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 480 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 606 ($7.71).

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

