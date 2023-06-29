The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

GF remained flat at $8.84 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,019. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 205,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

