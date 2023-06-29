The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.06. The company had a trading volume of 408,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

