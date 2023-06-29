The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.01. 680,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.