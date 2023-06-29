Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,110 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.30. 1,241,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,871. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

