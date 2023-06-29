Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 23.54% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $75,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,643,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,606 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.