Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,614 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.29% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 66,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS HYD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.61. 322,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

