Tiaa Fsb Buys 250,237 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,237 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $32,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLRN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 128,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,717. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

