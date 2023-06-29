Tiaa Fsb Has $180.60 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,240,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,951 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 18.95% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $180,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 214.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 302,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 68,895 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

