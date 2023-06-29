Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.41% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $271,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.62. 147,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

