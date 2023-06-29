Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 882,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $331,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $401.32. 925,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.64. The firm has a market cap of $305.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

