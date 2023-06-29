Tiaa Fsb Sells 125,026 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,843,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.47% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $408,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,575. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

