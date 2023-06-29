Tiaa Fsb Sells 27,233 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,233 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $97,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after buying an additional 190,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after buying an additional 104,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,812,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $164.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,054. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

