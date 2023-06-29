Tiaa Fsb Sells 44,820 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,820 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $45,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 167,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,541. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

