Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $387,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $4,073,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 464.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TYG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Articles

