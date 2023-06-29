Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Up 5.1%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 151,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 391,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 30.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director F Barry Bays sold 16,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $414,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,166,856.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,236,059 shares of company stock valued at $32,644,281 over the last three months. 28.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

