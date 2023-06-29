TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 649,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 207,565 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,897,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 270,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 98,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $35.48. 677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,876. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.