TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.82. The company had a trading volume of 61,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average is $226.31. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

