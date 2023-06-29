TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,788 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $46.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

