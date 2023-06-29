TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.54. 62,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.59. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

