TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BIV traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 130,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
