TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $160.13. 147,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $154.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

