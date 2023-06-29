TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 944,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,886,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

