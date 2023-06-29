TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 82,122 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,122 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. 386,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,851. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

