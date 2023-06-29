Truist Financial Trims Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price to $22.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after buying an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 67.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,355,000 after buying an additional 3,398,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

