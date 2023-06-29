TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Free Report) (NYSE:TRX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.55. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 12,002 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.61.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.