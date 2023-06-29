Tufton Capital Management Acquires 264 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

