Tufton Capital Management Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.39. The company had a trading volume of 272,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.55. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

