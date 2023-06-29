Tufton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.92. 397,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,525. The company has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.76. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

