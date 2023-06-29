Tufton Capital Management Has $10.08 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,986,000 after acquiring an additional 863,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

