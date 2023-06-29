Tufton Capital Management Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GLW traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $34.56. 1,053,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

