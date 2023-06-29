Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.