Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $59,265.12 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $59,265.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,621,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,638,675.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Todd Harris sold 1,300 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $21,489.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49.
  • On Thursday, March 30th, Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $38,560.14.
  • On Tuesday, March 28th, Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $710.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.89. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.74.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYRA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.