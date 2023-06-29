Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $59,265.12 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $59,265.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,621,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,638,675.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Todd Harris sold 1,300 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $21,489.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49.

On Thursday, March 30th, Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $38,560.14.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $710.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.89. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.74.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYRA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

