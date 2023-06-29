Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TYRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 600,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,381. The firm has a market cap of $703.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.89. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,028.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,441,581.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,441,581.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,026 shares of company stock worth $725,342. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

