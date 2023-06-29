Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 513,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 859% from the previous session’s volume of 53,594 shares.The stock last traded at $16.39 and had previously closed at $16.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $701.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $271,033.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,158.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $271,033.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,158.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,026 shares of company stock worth $725,342. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

