UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Price Target Raised to $222.00

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UFPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $194.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.64. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $197.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 706,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,275,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

