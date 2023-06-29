Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 301.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,501 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $8.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $470.12. 134,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,946. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

