UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.28

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 233737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

UniCredit Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

UniCredit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.25%.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

