UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.02-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

UNF traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.43. 123,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a one year low of $152.84 and a one year high of $205.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.91.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 37.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

