UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UniFirst Stock Down 6.9 %

UNF stock opened at $155.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $152.84 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average is $182.91.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

