Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. 695,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,445. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.