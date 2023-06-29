USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

USNA has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

USNA stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $811,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,518 shares of company stock worth $1,427,054 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

