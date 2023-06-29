Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (VCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.378 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VCE stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.94. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$39.01 and a 1-year high of C$45.52.

