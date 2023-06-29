Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 85,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,271. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

