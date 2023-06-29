Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,517. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $157.59.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

