Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lowered by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,915. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average of $210.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

