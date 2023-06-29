Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 21.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.