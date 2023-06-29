Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,731,000 after buying an additional 2,273,437 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,588,000 after buying an additional 1,818,174 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 237,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.