Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 383,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $139.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.