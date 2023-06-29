Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Ventas has a payout ratio of 750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Ventas Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after purchasing an additional 201,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ventas by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $185,774,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

